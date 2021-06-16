Graphlinq Protocol Price Reaches $0.0328 on Exchanges (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.14 million and approximately $603,319.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Graphlinq Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00061034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00023069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.06 or 0.00760761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00083320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.02 or 0.07732453 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graphlinq Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphlinq Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.