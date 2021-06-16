Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Buys 1,183 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.46. 206,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,947,196. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.11.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.