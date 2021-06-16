Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Decreases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,877 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises approximately 1.7% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 32,260 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,756,238 shares of company stock worth $103,262,747. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.79. 1,134,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,322,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

