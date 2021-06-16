Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,820 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,581,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,742,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,846 shares of company stock worth $4,907,229. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.40. 461,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,951,340. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.