Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,601 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,700 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,733,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,348,766. The company has a market cap of $358.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $43.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.97.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

