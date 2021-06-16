Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Down 36.9% in May

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the May 13th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GBOOY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBOOY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,654. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.7959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 2.67%.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

