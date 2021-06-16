Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Short Interest Update

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,268,000 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the May 13th total of 1,401,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 687.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNZUF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,427. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.88.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

