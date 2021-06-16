Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 49.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $792,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,595.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total transaction of $5,843,668.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,624,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,311,756.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $117.69 on Wednesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.22. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

