Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 87,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 648,379 shares.The stock last traded at $113.62 and had previously closed at $110.16.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWRE. BTIG Research upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $131,674.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,129.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $537,529.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,939 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,712,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,400,000 after buying an additional 28,594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after buying an additional 702,329 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,002,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,452,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,597,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,794,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

