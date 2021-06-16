Hacken Token Price Hits $0.16 (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $50.75 million and $2.41 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00059825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00150239 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00180121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.13 or 0.00945897 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,221.08 or 1.00348676 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 324,199,330 coins. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

