Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Michelle L. Basil Sells 195 Shares

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $11,674.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michelle L. Basil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Michelle L. Basil sold 442 shares of Haemonetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $24,349.78.

On Monday, May 17th, Michelle L. Basil sold 204 shares of Haemonetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $11,417.88.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.71. 444,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

HAE has been the subject of several research reports. CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

