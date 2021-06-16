Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

HPGLY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of HPGLY traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 627. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $116.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.39.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in shipping of containers by sea; and the provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.