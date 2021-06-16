Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 924 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,306,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,059,000 after purchasing an additional 56,945 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,291,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,068,000 after purchasing an additional 70,244 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 727,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $228.41. 205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,882. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.35 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

