Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,076 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after buying an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after buying an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,326,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.54. The stock had a trading volume of 27,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,419. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.49. The firm has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $129.28 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.77.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

