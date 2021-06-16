Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,554 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.51. 46,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,887. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $98.06 and a 52 week high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

