Harbour Investments Inc. Takes $185,000 Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.08.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.70, for a total transaction of $13,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total transaction of $46,179.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,302 shares in the company, valued at $13,496,824.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,254,502 shares of company stock worth $337,805,171 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVNA stock traded up $5.64 on Wednesday, hitting $278.84. The stock had a trading volume of 20,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.73 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $110.06 and a 52-week high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.