Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,029,000 after purchasing an additional 535,410 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,296,000 after purchasing an additional 616,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,372,000 after purchasing an additional 174,042 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,561,000 after purchasing an additional 807,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.07.

ZM traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $360.05. The company had a trading volume of 67,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440,260. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.74. The firm has a market cap of $106.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total transaction of $4,998,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total transaction of $1,928,863.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,283 shares of company stock valued at $46,468,571 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

