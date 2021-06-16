Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Decreases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $2,984,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 80,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $807.21.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $872.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,351. The firm has a market cap of $103.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $833.77. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $543.03 and a 1-year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,293.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,205 shares of company stock valued at $33,639,395 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.