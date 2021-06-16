Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $306,000 Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1,201.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,631 shares of company stock valued at $20,648,503. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.83.

EXPE traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.12. 31,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.57. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

