Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,239 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 53,111 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 38.7% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 11.4% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Adobe by 7.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $546.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,087. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $504.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.48 and a 1 year high of $561.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.00.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.