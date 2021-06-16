Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 1,514,105 Shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,411,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514,105 shares during the quarter. United States Brent Oil Fund makes up about 2.2% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of United States Brent Oil Fund worth $22,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $591,000.

BNO traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,759. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31.

