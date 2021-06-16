Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 884 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 24.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in The Home Depot by 27.9% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in The Home Depot by 8.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $305.55. 99,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,344,015. The company has a market cap of $324.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $240.25 and a one year high of $345.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.21.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

