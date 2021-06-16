Haverford Trust Co. Acquires 700 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after purchasing an additional 477,574 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,115,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,036,000 after buying an additional 187,435 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after buying an additional 1,436,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after buying an additional 79,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

Shares of WM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.03. 6,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,866. The stock has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.45 and a 52-week high of $144.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,729 shares of company stock worth $20,229,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

