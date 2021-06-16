Haverford Trust Co. Has $1.62 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Haverford Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $271.98. The stock had a trading volume of 157,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,307,869. The company has a market capitalization of $319.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.46, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.99. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.30 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

