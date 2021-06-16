Haverford Trust Co. Has $3.87 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Haverford Trust Co. lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,188,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,241,000 after acquiring an additional 379,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,516,118,000 after acquiring an additional 197,789 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 316,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,309,000 after acquiring an additional 196,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,561,000 after acquiring an additional 132,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,525. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $184.34 and a 52-week high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

