Haverford Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.40. The stock had a trading volume of 82,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,276,156. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.11.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

