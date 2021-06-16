HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAGE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.81.

SAGE stock opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.02. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.34.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

