HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $218.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HCA Healthcare’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time. Over the past 60 days, the company has witnessed its 2021 and 2022 earnings estimates move north. The company's multiple buyouts have helped it increase its patient volumes, enabled network expansion and added hospitals to its portfolio. The company has also taken up cost curbing measures, which would likely aid margins. With the rise in usage of telehealth medicine, the company expanded its telemedicine product offerings. Its solid 2021 outlook impresses. However, the company escalating operating expenses persistently weigh on the margins. High leverage is another concern. The COVID-19 pressure on revenues also bothers the company. The company's first-quarter earnings gained from higher revenues.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Shares of HCA opened at $209.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $217.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.45. The company has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,226.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 210,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

