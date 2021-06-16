HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,997 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $486,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,912.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE COR traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.15.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 92.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

