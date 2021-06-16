HCR Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors owned about 0.05% of American States Water worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 33.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 716.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 758.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American States Water stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.12. 3,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.42. American States Water has a 52-week low of $69.25 and a 52-week high of $83.31. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.03.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 18.46%. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

AWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

