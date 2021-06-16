HCR Wealth Advisors Invests $1.66 Million in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $38.59. 73,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,321. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

