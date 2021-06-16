HCR Wealth Advisors Invests $4.11 Million in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 129,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,000. Bausch Health Companies makes up about 0.8% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHC. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.14. The stock had a trading volume of 164,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,615. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.45. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

