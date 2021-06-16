HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 398,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,000. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury makes up 1.4% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors owned about 1.19% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,947,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,514,000 after buying an additional 1,345,596 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,814,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,068,000. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,368,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,416,000.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TBF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,085. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.