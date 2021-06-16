Head-To-Head Analysis: First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) vs. The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC)

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) and The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The First of Long Island has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

73.9% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of The First of Long Island shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of First Merchants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of The First of Long Island shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Merchants and The First of Long Island, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants 0 0 3 0 3.00 The First of Long Island 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Merchants presently has a consensus price target of $39.33, suggesting a potential downside of 11.01%. The First of Long Island has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.56%. Given First Merchants’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Merchants is more favorable than The First of Long Island.

Dividends

First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. The First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. First Merchants pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The First of Long Island pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Merchants has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The First of Long Island has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. The First of Long Island is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Merchants and The First of Long Island’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants 30.18% 8.95% 1.16% The First of Long Island 30.58% 10.81% 1.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Merchants and The First of Long Island’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants $558.43 million 4.30 $148.60 million $2.74 16.13 The First of Long Island $145.30 million 3.65 $41.20 million $1.80 12.39

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than The First of Long Island. The First of Long Island is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Merchants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Merchants beats The First of Long Island on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services. It operates 124 banking locations in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan counties. The company also offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans, small business credit scored loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, construction and development loans, small business administration loans, commercial and standby letters of credit, as well as auto, home improvement, and other consumer loans. It also offers account reconciliation services, ACH origination, ATM banking and deposit automation, bank by mail, bill payment, cash management services, collection services, controlled disbursement accounts, foreign currency sales and purchases, healthcare remittance automation, debit cards, lock box services, merchant credit card services, and mobile capture services, as well as mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance. In addition, the company provides night depository services, payroll services, personal money orders, remote deposits, safe deposit boxes, securities transactions, signature guarantee services, investment management and trust services, domestic and international wire transfers, and withholding tax depository services, as well as online mortgage origination, drive-through, mobile, online, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 46 branches, including 19 branches in Nassau, 17 in Suffolk, 6 in Queens, 3 in Brooklyn, and 1 in Manhattan. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Glen Head, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.