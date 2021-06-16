Head to Head Analysis: Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) versus Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) and Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Stock Yards Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of South Carolina has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

54.9% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Bank of South Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of Bank of South Carolina shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stock Yards Bancorp and Bank of South Carolina, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stock Yards Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Bank of South Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stock Yards Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $47.33, indicating a potential downside of 9.11%. Given Stock Yards Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stock Yards Bancorp is more favorable than Bank of South Carolina.

Dividends

Stock Yards Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of South Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Stock Yards Bancorp pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stock Yards Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank of South Carolina has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Bank of South Carolina’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stock Yards Bancorp $199.77 million 5.94 $58.87 million $2.59 20.11 Bank of South Carolina $20.65 million 5.39 $6.46 million N/A N/A

Stock Yards Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of South Carolina.

Profitability

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Bank of South Carolina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stock Yards Bancorp 33.55% 15.78% 1.51% Bank of South Carolina 30.94% 12.18% 1.22%

Summary

Stock Yards Bancorp beats Bank of South Carolina on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses. This segment also offers securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer. The WM&T segment provides investment management, company retirement plan management, retirement planning, trust, estate, and financial planning services. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 44 full service banking locations, including 33 in the Louisville metropolitan statistical area (MSA), 5 in Indianapolis MSA, and 6 in Cincinnati MSA. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides secured and unsecured commercial loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer real estate loans, including construction loans and mortgage originations, and home equity loans and lines of credit. It operates through Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Mt. Pleasant, and West Ashley banking offices in South Carolina. Bank of South Carolina Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

