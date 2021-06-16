Head to Head Contrast: Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Atkore has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnerSys has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

96.2% of Atkore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of EnerSys shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Atkore shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of EnerSys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atkore and EnerSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore 14.32% 67.44% 17.92% EnerSys 4.81% 13.22% 5.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Atkore and EnerSys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore 0 0 3 0 3.00 EnerSys 0 1 2 0 2.67

Atkore presently has a consensus target price of $72.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.40%. EnerSys has a consensus target price of $112.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.22%. Given EnerSys’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EnerSys is more favorable than Atkore.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atkore and EnerSys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore $1.77 billion 1.96 $152.30 million N/A N/A EnerSys $2.98 billion 1.41 $143.37 million $4.49 21.83

Atkore has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EnerSys.

Summary

Atkore beats EnerSys on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings. It also provides MP&S products comprising metal framing and fittings, mechanical pipes, and barbed tapes, as well as construction services related to design, fabrication and installation, modular support structures, and fall protection. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, and Calpipe brands, as well as other sub-brands. It serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Atkore International Group Inc. and changed its name to Atkore Inc. in February 2021. Atkore Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. It also provides motive power products that are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications, as well as mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting, and other rail equipment. In addition, the company offers specialty batteries for starting, lighting, and ignition applications in transportation; and energy solutions for satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and other tactical vehicles, as well as medical and security systems. Further, it provides battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001. EnerSys was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

