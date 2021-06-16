Head-To-Head Review: Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) versus Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) and Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Colony Credit Real Estate and Great Ajax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Credit Real Estate $102.32 million 12.87 -$353.30 million $0.80 12.69 Great Ajax $51.38 million 5.60 $28.50 million $0.93 13.45

Great Ajax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Colony Credit Real Estate. Colony Credit Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Ajax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and Great Ajax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Credit Real Estate 0 2 1 0 2.33 Great Ajax 0 1 3 0 2.75

Great Ajax has a consensus price target of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.23%. Given Great Ajax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than Colony Credit Real Estate.

Dividends

Colony Credit Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Colony Credit Real Estate pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Ajax pays out 81.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Colony Credit Real Estate has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Great Ajax has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.1% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Great Ajax shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Great Ajax shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Credit Real Estate and Great Ajax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Credit Real Estate -333.91% 5.33% 1.62% Great Ajax 60.35% 9.63% 2.27%

Volatility and Risk

Colony Credit Real Estate has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Ajax has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Great Ajax beats Colony Credit Real Estate on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. in June 2018. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. In addition, it acquires and originates small balance commercial loans (SBC) secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed-use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties through a foreclosure event of a loan or a direct acquisition. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tigard, Oregon.

