Head to Head Review: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) & Its Rivals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZNTL) is one of 838 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

87.8% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 1.29, indicating that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zentalis Pharmaceuticals N/A -49.31% -45.11% Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zentalis Pharmaceuticals N/A -$117.84 million -13.06 Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -2.71

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Zentalis Pharmaceuticals. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zentalis Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Competitors 4621 17642 38835 767 2.58

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $69.83, indicating a potential upside of 27.60%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 48.78%. Given Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer. The company also develops ZN-d5, a selective inhibitor of B-cell lymphoma 2 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and acute myelogenous leukemia; and ZN-e4, an irreversible inhibitor of mutant epidermal growth factor receptor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has licensing agreements and strategic collaborations with Recurium IP Holdings, LLC; Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research; SciClone Pharmaceuticals International (Cayman) Development Ltd.; Pfizer, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Zentera Therapeutics (Cayman), Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.