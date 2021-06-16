Head-To-Head Survey: Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) vs. Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY)

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) and Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Japan Airlines has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nissan Chemical has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Japan Airlines and Nissan Chemical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Airlines 0 2 1 0 2.33 Nissan Chemical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Japan Airlines and Nissan Chemical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Airlines $4.54 billion 1.75 -$2.69 billion N/A N/A Nissan Chemical $1.90 billion 3.84 $283.18 million $1.87 27.16

Nissan Chemical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Japan Airlines.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Japan Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Japan Airlines and Nissan Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Airlines -59.29% -29.31% -13.84% Nissan Chemical 15.21% 16.24% 12.81%

Summary

Nissan Chemical beats Japan Airlines on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transport services. It is also involved in the aerial work and other related, and credit card businesses, as well as sale of package tours. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 241 aircraft. The company was formerly known as Japan Airlines International Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. in April 2011. Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Nissan Chemical

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica. The company offers performance materials comprising display, semiconductor, and inorganic materials; agricultural chemicals, such as herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, etc. for use on agricultural land, as well as in golf courses, parks, etc.; and drug substances for veterinary pharmaceuticals. It also provides pharmaceutical products, such as LIVALO, a cholesterol reduction agent; LANDEL and FINTE, a dual type calcium antagonist that blocks calcium channels; and custom manufacturing and process researching services for pharmaceutical ingredients. In addition, the company offers advanced materials comprising ECOPROMOTE, an environmental harmony material; coating solutions for printable thermoelectric materials; soluble hole transport materials for organic photoelectric conversion devices; NANOFIBERGEL, a life science material; FP001, a cell culture ingredient; and SUNCONNECT, an optical material. Further, it engages in the landscaping, engineering, fertilizer, plant engineering, environmental analysis, and transportation businesses. The company was formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. and changed its name to Nissan Chemical Corporation in July 2018. Nissan Chemical Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

