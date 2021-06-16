Head to Head Survey: Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) versus Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG)

Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Newegg Commerce has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ulta Beauty has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

2.0% of Newegg Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Newegg Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Newegg Commerce and Ulta Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newegg Commerce N/A N/A N/A Ulta Beauty 7.01% 29.86% 10.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Newegg Commerce and Ulta Beauty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newegg Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Ulta Beauty 0 8 15 0 2.65

Ulta Beauty has a consensus price target of $340.64, indicating a potential upside of 3.82%. Given Ulta Beauty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ulta Beauty is more favorable than Newegg Commerce.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Newegg Commerce and Ulta Beauty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newegg Commerce $360,000.00 62.95 -$3.24 million N/A N/A Ulta Beauty $6.15 billion 2.92 $175.84 million $4.66 70.41

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Newegg Commerce.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats Newegg Commerce on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc. owns and operates Newegg.com, an online electronic products retail platform in the United States. The company offers computer hardware products, computers and tablets, electronic products, software, gaming products, cell phones and accessories, home appliances, home living and improvement products, health and beauty products, automotive and industrial products, outdoor and garden supplies, office and point of sale products, sporting goods, watches and jewelry, apparel and accessories, toys, and baby and pet products. The company also provides Newegg Logistics, a logistics solution to help e-commerce sellers and organizations streamline order fulfillment, shipment, and returns. It serves corporations, businesses, and individuals. Newegg Commerce, Inc. has a partnership with Payability, Inc. to launch Newegg Capital, a tech-enabled working capital solution for marketplace sellers. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in City of Industry, California. Newegg Commerce, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Lianluo Interactive Information Technology Co.,Ltd.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories. It also provides its private label products, such as the Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products, as well as Ulta Beauty branded products; and the Ulta Beauty branded gifts. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 1,264 retail stores across 50 states. It also distributes its products through its Website, ulta.com; and mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

