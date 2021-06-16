Headinvest LLC Has $12.10 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 2.5% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after acquiring an additional 650,831 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,671,000 after purchasing an additional 264,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,312,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,714,000 after purchasing an additional 139,458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.31. The company had a trading volume of 18,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,501. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $76.29 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.35.

