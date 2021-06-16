Headinvest LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Headinvest LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $5,131,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 291,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.2% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 50,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.77. The stock had a trading volume of 781,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,392,780. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $90.78 and a 12 month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

