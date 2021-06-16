Headinvest LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

VUG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,505. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $193.93 and a 1 year high of $278.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.75.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

