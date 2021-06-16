Headinvest LLC Purchases 404 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,524 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $235.75. 36,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,595. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

