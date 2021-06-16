Headinvest LLC Purchases 432 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Headinvest LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.6% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,710,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 117,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,514,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,030,000 after purchasing an additional 250,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.98. The stock had a trading volume of 53,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,729. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $97.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.