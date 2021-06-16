Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $404.84 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will post sales of $404.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $405.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $404.20 million. Healthcare Services Group posted sales of $452.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on HCSG. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 374,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,523. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.41. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,733 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 108,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 51,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth about $147,000.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

