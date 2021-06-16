HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.450-1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $755.51 million.

HQY stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $76.78. 341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,375. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.73. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,284.55, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.55.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,261,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,315,080 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.