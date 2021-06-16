HeartBout (HB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $187,026.13 and $6.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

