Heartland Express, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

Heartland Express has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heartland Express to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Heartland Express stock opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. Heartland Express has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $22.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.56.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

