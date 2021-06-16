Hedera Hashgraph Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $1.77 billion and $168.93 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000516 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00058165 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00036506 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00224832 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007970 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00033290 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00022870 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,695,398 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

